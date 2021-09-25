Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has expressed admiration for the recently held talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Anand Mahindra said that cynicism around politics and politicians is a common thing. However, one should not ignore the 'significance' of Kamala Harris and PM Modi's encounter.

He said, " One Indian and another of Indian origin. At the pinnacle of power at opposite ends of the globe. And they both got there from modest beginnings".

Cynicism about politics & politicians is not in short supply. But I hope the significance of this encounter is not lost on us. One Indian & another of Indian origin. At the pinnacle of power at opposite ends of the globe. And they both got there from modest beginnings. https://t.co/Jwyo6Uk2fV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 24, 2021

On September 24, PM Modi met the US vice president at the White House. The two leaders discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. Modi said that four million people of Indian origin are acting as a bridge of friendship between the two countries. Harris described India as a "very important partner" to the US and welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon resume vaccine export.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Indian-American Kamala Harris was born to two immigrant parents: a black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris was from Jamaica, and her mother Shyamala Gopalan from Chennai. After her parents divorced, Harris was raised primarily by her single mother. Harris grew up embracing Indian culture.

Harris has scripted history by becoming the first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States. PM Modi had congratulated Harris on Twitter after she became the 49th Vice President of the US.

At that time, PM Modi said, "It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet".

