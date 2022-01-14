'Hope such situation doesn't arise': Delhi doctor rings alarm amid Omicron surge. Read here1 min read . 07:45 PM IST
Amid the third wave of COVID in Delhi, a city-based doctor pointed out the massive surge in cases might put a burden on health infra. The national capital has been reported over 20,000 infections on a daily basis for the past few days, and as of Friday, the positivity rate stands at 31%.
“If 10 lakh cases come, doctors will get infected, which will put a burden on health infra. I hope such situation doesn't arise, must follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain spread," Dr Sandeep Nair, HOD, Respiratory Diseases BLK Hospital, Delhi, said as quoted by news agency ANI.
The comment is in contrast to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks who earlier today pointed out despite the rise in cases and the increase in positivity rate the hospitalisation rate and the number of deaths are quite low.
Cases are rapidly increasing and there are no two ways about it. We all know that the Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious, the CM told reporters as quoted by PTI.
“But, from the perspective of the Delhi government, everything is in order. There is no shortage of hospital beds. There are also plenty of ICU beds available. We do not need to panic"
He further pointed out, the restrictions imposed in view of the surge in coronavirus cases will only be tightened if necessary, "but if corona cases begin to decline, we will relax the restrictions."
Echoing the same view, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been saying that the hospitalisation rate in Delhi has stagnated, which is an indication that the current wave of the pandemic has plateaued.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 24,383 new cases with positivity rate of nearly 31% on Friday. The city also reported 34 deaths in the same period.
