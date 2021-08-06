India's vaccination coverage: Soon after India's vaccination coverage crossed 50 crore-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he hopes to build on these numbers and ensure that every citizen is vaccinated.

"India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," PM Modi said.

Today, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 50 crore landmark milestone (50,03,48,866) . "The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) Vaccine Doses have been administered today," the health ministry said.

The ministry said that 22,93,781 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,32,281 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,12,56,317have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

