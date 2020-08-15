Hope to complete Metro phase 2 project in Bengaluru by 2024: Yediyurappa

He also said some "people-friendly plans" are being drawn up in about 110 acres of land near Byappanahalli Metro station, that includes growing plants with a wide variety of species with organic diversity. "We have accelerated the implementation of suburban rail network for Bangalore, which is a global investment destination," Yediyurappa said. In his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations here, he said, "we will take up Phase II of Bangalore Metro at a cost of ₹30,695 crore and we hope to complete the project by June 2024."