OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Hope to launch Covovax by September 2021': Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla on 2nd Covid vaccine

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccine maker, is hopeful of launching Covovax - developed in partnership with American vaccine developer Novavax - by September this year, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday.

The Serum Institute CEO said that the Covid-19 vaccine, Covovax, has been tested against African and UK variants of Covid-19 and has overall efficacy of 89%.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021," Adar Poonawalla tweeted this afternoon.

Adar Poonawalla shared the development on his Twitter handle.
View Full Image
Adar Poonawalla shared the development on his Twitter handle.

SII's clinical trial for Covovax vaccine begins

Pune-based SII's phase 2 and 3 bridging study of 1,600 participants for the Covovax vaccine has started at one of the trial sites in Pune, with at least one more site expected to begin screening as early as Tuesday.

"The trials have started at a hospital in Pune on Thursday. More will start enrolling soon," said a source to Livemint on Friday.

All you need to know about SII's second vaccine

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Cooling operations underway after a major fire at Dreams Mall-Sunrise Hospital was brought under control

Mumbai: Six people, including management of Dreams Mall, booked in Bhandup fire incident

2 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26

Suez Canal shows civilization is more vulnerable than we think

4 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain addresses during a press conference. (ANI Photo)

Delhi: Lockdown not a solution, learn to live with Covid, says Satyendar Jain

2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
A senior citizen gets her first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine

Covid vaccination without registration: 6-hour special window daily for people in Delhi

2 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Poonawalla had earlier said that the US-based pharma firm's Covid jab against the novel coronavirus had published 'excellent efficacy results'.

Covovax is SII's version of the coronavirus vaccine developed by US-based Novavax, which earlier this month had announced that the doses have an efficacy of 96% against the original strain, determined in a phase 3 trial conducted in the UK.

This is the highest efficacy so far achieved for a Covid-19 vaccine against the original variant of Covid-19.

However, the efficacy of the vaccine dropped to 86.3% against the mutant strain that is now the dominant strain in Britain. On average, the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine was 89.7%, the firm had said.

Meanwhile, in another phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, where another mutant variant is dominant, the overall efficacy dropped to 48.6%.

While the efficacy is lower against the mutant strains, the vaccine still has shown better results as compared to the jab co-developed by AstraZeneca plc and the University of Oxford.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout