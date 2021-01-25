OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hope we get rid of Covid-19 this year, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Hope we get rid of Covid-19 this year, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 01:55 PM IST ANI

  • 'I hope this year we will get rid of COVID-19. It was a difficult phase,' Kejriwal said
  • The Chief Minister further said that his govt aims to provide health-card to every citizen living in the national capital

New Delhi: After hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat on the eve 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as difficult phase and hoped that "we will get rid of the virus this year".

"I hope this year we will get rid of COVID-19. It was a difficult phase. People lost jobs, it was tough for the government too as no tax was received and we wondered how to pay salaries to our employees," Kejriwal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Federal Reserve

Pandemic-era central banking is creating bubbles everywhere

15 min read . 02:46 PM IST
A health worker receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

Pfizer requests S Korea approval of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Feb rollout

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
A health worker collects sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Covid-19 update: Active cases down to 1.84 lakh; most in Kerala, Maharashtra

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
The Omkar Group is alleged to have misused various permissions given under the SRA (slum rehabilitation authority) schemes and is alleged to have

ED raids Mumbai builder group in Yes Bank money laundering case

1 min read . 02:20 PM IST

On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, he said: "In developed countries, patients were lying on floors in corridors, we studied it and understood that everyone who got sick was taken to hospital, even those with mild symptoms. Doctors in Delhi came up with 'home isolation' and more than 3 lakh people recovered from the virus."

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

The Chief Minister further said that his government aims to provide health-card to every citizen living in the national capital. The health card will contain the entire record of the health history of an individual, including details of medical tests.

Last year in November, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had convened a meeting and directed the health officials to ensure the implementation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and e-Health card in the hospitals run by the Delhi government.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS) will be implemented to provide effective healthcare services to the residents of Delhi, in the most efficient manner, through technologically empowered healthcare processes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout