After Novak Djokovic stated he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon rather than get vaccinated against Covid-19, Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to say that he hopes the tennis star changes his mind.

Speaking in an interview broadcast Tuesday by the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated, and prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way.

If need be, not defending his titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and missing other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay," said the 34-year-old Serb.

Following this, Poonawalla shared a video of him playing a game of tennis and wrote: “I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam (sic)."

I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️ pic.twitter.com/89kW3MWdVt — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 17, 2022

This comes even as Djokovic has stated that he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but added that he supports an individual's freedom to choose.

"I was never against vaccination," he added and confirmed that he'd had vaccines as a child. Djokovic further added: "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

“Based on all the information that I got, I decided not to take the vaccine, as of today. I understand the consequences of my decision," Djokovic said.

When asked about why he is letting go of the chance to win more Grand Slams, Djokovic replied: "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Djokovic has won the French Open twice, including in 2021, and has six Wimbledon titles, including the last three.

Nadal won this year's Australian Open, giving him one more major title than Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic failed to participate in the Australian Open 2022 as he was deported by the Australian government after a row on his vaccine status. Djokovic had his visa revoked twice when he was eventually deported by the Australian government.

He is set to return to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships this month. The Serbian is also on the entry list for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 in California starting next month.

