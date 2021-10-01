All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi director Randeep Guleria is hopeful that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will provide the authorisation for emergency use listing to Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin soon.

“We are hopeful that now with all the data in and studies having been done it should happen soon rather than happening late," Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It will make travel easy; it will encourage people, especially those who have taken both the shots of the vaccine to be able to travel abroad. Also as we start moving out from the pandemic it is very important to have the approval so that one does not have to quarantine or isolate at any place," he added.

Data submitted

The central government said recently that it has submitted all the data needed for clearance of Covaxin to WHO and now the health body has to take a decision.

While speaking at a press conference regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said: “All the data has been given on which clearance is given by WHO. The data is being looked at, WHO to take a decision."

Earlier, WHO had said that the final decision on Bharat Biotech's submission on the EUL for Covaxin will be made in October.

The status of assessment for Covaxin is "ongoing" as of now, the WHO informed in a document citing the status of Covid vaccines.

WHO's observes four steps for the approval procedure for the Covid vaccine that includes acceptance of the manufacturer's expression of interest (EOI), a pre-submission meeting between WHO and the manufacturer, acceptance of the dossier for evaluation by WHO and the decision on the status of assessment.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently met WHO Chief Scientist to hold discussions over the approval of Covaxin.

WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.