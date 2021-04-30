Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Hopeful of getting Covid-19 vaccines in a day or two': Delhi CM Kejriwal

'Hopeful of getting Covid-19 vaccines in a day or two': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Staff Writer

The third phase of the countrywide vaccination drive is scheduled to begin on 1 May

The Covid-19 vaccines have not reached Delhi yet but we have been assured its supply by tomorrow or the day after, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"We have not received the vaccines yet. We are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after," said Kejriwal.

"They have assured us that three lakh doses of Covishield are coming to us first, tomorrow or the day after," he added.

The Delhi CM further requested all residents of the national capital to not crowd at the vaccination centres on Saturday when the inoculation drive is extended to include everybody above the age of 18.

"As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. People with appointments can then start coming to the centres," said Kejriwal.

"We have ordered a total of 67 lakh Covid-19 vaccines from both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech," he added.

