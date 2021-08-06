Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer and owner Adar Poonawalla today said he is hopeful that another coronavirus vaccine -- Covovax -- being manufactured by his firm in the country, will be launched in October this year for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.

The Serum CEO also thanked the Centre for all the support provided to the SII and said the company is always trying to expand its Covishield production capacity to meet the demand.

Poonawalla met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and the meeting between the two lasted for 30 minutes.

"The government is helping us and we are facing no financial crunch. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the cooperation and support," Poonawala told news agency PTI after his meeting.

When asked about vaccines for kids, he said, "The Covovax vaccine for kids will be launched in the first quarter of the next year most likely in January-February."

Poonawala said he is hopeful that for adults Covovax will be launched in October, depending on DCGI approvals.

It will be a two-dose vaccine and the price will be decided at the time of launch, the Serum chief added.

On production capacity of Covishield, the vaccine being manufactured and supplied by Serum in India under a licensing agreement with Oxford and AstraZeneca, he said the present capacity is 130 million doses per month and always try to increase it further.

Poonawalla met Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

"We had many good meetings here. We discussed ramping up vaccine production. More than 17 countries in Europe have already approved Covidshield and many are in line to give approval. We discussed also this. This will be good news for all the travellers also. We were doing what we can do for our students," Poonawalla told news agency ANI after the meeting with Union Health Minister.

The minister tweeted that he had a productive discussion on the supply of the Covishield vaccine with Poonawalla.

"I appreciated their role in mitigating #COVID19 & assured continued Government support in ramping up vaccine production," Mandaviya said.

In July, an expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority recommended granting permission to SII for conducting phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions.

The trials would cover 920 children, 460 each in the age group of 12-17 and 2-11 across 10 sites.

The Pune-based pharmaceutical firm had submitted a revised protocol for inclusion of pediatric cohort in the ongoing Covovax phase 2 and 3 observer-blind, randomised, controlled study in Indian adults aged 18 years and above to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the jab.

In the revised application, SII director (government and regulatory affairs) Prakash Kumar Singh and director Dr Prasad Kulkarni had stated that globally, all adults aged 18 and above are being vaccinated and after this population is protected against COVID-l9, children will remain the most susceptible group.

At present, only those who are 18 or above are eligible for the vaccination against the coronavirus.

The SII is learnt to have informed that their collaborator, Novavax, Inc, US has already generated a large amount of data in adults in different countries and that the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data on the Novavax COVID-I9 vaccine are very robust which includes a safety database of more than 50000 adults with data from Australia, South Africa, UK and USA and preliminary safety data in 2248 children.

"Further in the ongoing Phase 2/3 study in India, more than 1400 participants have received at least first dose of the vaccine with no safety concerns reported so far," the application stated.

"This will ensure that a life-saving vaccine can be brought at the earliest for our pediatric population also in addition to the adult population immediately after the grant of Emergency Use Authorisation.

The SEC on June 30 had recommended against granting permission to SII for conducting phase 2 and 3 trials of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years following which the company had submitted a revised study protocol last week.

Last year in August, US-based vaccine maker Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its coronavirus vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

