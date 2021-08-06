"We had many good meetings here. We discussed ramping up vaccine production. More than 17 countries in Europe have already approved Covidshield and many are in line to give approval. We discussed also this. This will be good news for all the travellers also. We were doing what we can do for our students," Poonawalla told news agency ANI after the meeting with Union Health Minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}