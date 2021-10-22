The World Trade Organisation (WTO) director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday said she is hopeful of a successful 12th ministerial conference (MC12) late November but cannot guarantee outcome on fisheries subsidy or on India’s demand for a permanent solution on food security.

Iweala, who was on a three-day visit to India ahead of the MC12 met trade minister Piyush Goyal, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, foreign affairs minister S. Jaishankar and prime minister Narendra Modi apart from civil society and industry leaders.

“I am hopeful for a good outcome at MC12. I saw a lot of support from the Indian side. I don’t yet know what the exact deliverables will be at the MC12. We are ready to give fisheries subsidy a go but giving it a go doesn’t mean I am guaranteeing we will get it, but the spirit to go for it gives you quite a bit of hope," she said while briefing reporters at the end of her India visit.

On India’s demand for a permanent solution on the food security issue, Iweala said India is a large country and it is not surprising that it will be concerned about food security issues. “Members should work hard to engage with India on this food security concern. Just like fisheries I can’t guarantee the outcome. I will be asking members to push on the agriculture including a permanent solution. The good news for India is that there is an interim peace clause which benefits India. Even if you don’t get a permanent solution, it will continue to have the peace clause," she said.

“One of the reaons why a permanent solution is actually important, because other developing countries are not part of the peace clause. They can’t develop their own food security programmes. If there is a permanent solution they can do that. We will push as much as we can. These are important issues to push for," she added.

On her meeting with Goyal, Iweala said it was not easy but very interesting constructive discussions took place. “I had very good discussions with minister Goyal. He also wanted to present India’s viewpoint, it was listened to. And I think he heard me. The relationship with minister Goyal is excellent. We had a very good exchange," she added.

On her meeting with PM Modi, she said PM supports multilateralism very strongly. “He also said multilateralism should work for developing countries and we both agreed on that. Multilateralism must work for all members. I conveyed to him my objective of really trying to work with members to revatilise and strengthen WTO. I asked for support from PM for a successful MC12 and he asked for support for India’s objectives and the objectives of developing countries," she said.

Iweala said one of the reasons of her visit to India was to really share her approach with the policymakers that she is the WTO DG for all members but believes in a balanced approach so that developing countries are heard along with developed countries. “Many people believe only the voices of developed countries are heard. I want to make sure that it’s not the case during my time," she said.

Iweala said her second objective was to discuss the upcoming MC12 and really to seek India’s leadership to make sure that there is a good outcome. “India has a strong voice at the WTO and if we want to have a successful MC12, India’s leadership is very important," she added.

