Hopeful of MC12 success but can’t guarantee outcome on fisheries subsidy

On India’s demand for a permanent solution on the food security issue, Iweala said India is a large country and it is not surprising that it will be concerned about food security issues. “Members should work hard to engage with India on this food security concern. Just like fisheries I can’t guarantee the outcome. I will be asking members to push on the agriculture including a permanent solution. The good news for India is that there is an interim peace clause which benefits India. Even if you don’t get a permanent solution, it will continue to have the peace clause," she said.