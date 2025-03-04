Horrific attack in Pune: Woman raped and robbed; Gold nose ring, pendant stolen after rape

A Pune court has ordered two suspects to remain in police custody until March 7 for their alleged involvement in the rape and robbery of a 19-year-old woman, according to police.

As reported by ANI, the accused, Amol Pote (25) and Kishore Kale (29), are said to have raped and robbed the woman on Saturday night in Shirur taluka, Pune district.

Here's what police said Police Inspector Mahadev Waghmode of Ranjangaon Police Station on Monday stated that the victim and her cousin were threatened with a sharp knife by two accused who arrived on a scooter while they were talking at a secluded place.

“The accused forced the woman and her cousin to engage in a 'obscene act', recorded the act on video, and subsequently raped her. Before leaving, they took her gold locket worth ₹10,000,” Waghmode said.

The victim and her cousin informed their family, who then alerted the police.

“The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused within a few hours in the early hours of Sunday. The cellphone and locket were recovered, and the accused were charged with gang rape and robbery,” Waghmode added.

Further details are awaited.