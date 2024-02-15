A Zomato customer, who ordered a bowl of Japanese ramen, claimed that she found a dead cockroach in the meal delivered by the food aggregator. Sharing pictures of the dead insect lying in the noodles in her miso ramen, Sonai Acharya, an Agartala resident described the incident as a "horrific experience."

Acharya had ordered the food from an eatery called Auntie Fug's. Sharing the images of the meal delivered to her, which clearly displays the dead cockroach lying in her food, Acharya slammed the lack of quality control. In her viral post on social media X (formerly known as Twitter), she said such oversight is "absolutely unacceptable and disgusting." “Just had a horrific experience ordering from @Zomato. Ordered Japanese miso ramen chicken from Auntie Fug's and found a cockroach in my meal! Absolutely unacceptable and disgusting Seriously disappointed with the quality control here," Acharya wrote on X. Additionally, she attached a screenshot of her order, revealing that the food delivery company had initiated a refund of ₹320 for the order.

The post was shared on February 14. Since then, it has garnered over 2,200 views, 9 likes and 13 comments.

Zomato acknowledged the post after Acharya's complaint gained attention. The food aggregator expressed regret over the incident and promised to resolve the issue swiftly and effectively.

"Hi there, we are sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident. We want to help turn this experience around. Please allow us some time to look into it, we'll get back to you ASAP," Zomato replied.

Earlier this month, another person found a dead cockroach in his meal which was served on Vande Bharat Express going from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur. Taking to social media platform X, Dr Shubhendu Keshari wrote in his tweet, "I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp). I was traumatised by seeing a dead cockroach in the food packet given by them." He also shared pictures of the cockroach in his food.

