Horrific UP crash: Couple dragged 100 metres to death after truck rams bike in Gorakhpur; child fighting for life

A devastating road accident near the Bhopa crossing in the Chauri Chaura area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning claimed the lives of a married couple and left their seven-year-old son fighting for his life, according to local authorities.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Santraj Bharti and his wife, Premshila, 32. Residents of a village located in the Deoria district, the couple perished instantly at the scene after the speeding truck struck their motorcycle from behind and dragged them for approximately 100 metres.

Family was on its way to a temple Law enforcement officials reported that the family was en route to the renowned Tarkulha Devi Temple when the collision occurred at around 11 AM. The impact threw their young son, Sangam, from the motorcycle, causing severe injuries. He was immediately transported to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where he remains under medical care.

Relatives shared that Premshila had been visiting her maternal aunt in Gorakhpur's Jhangha area. The family had set out that morning to attend a religious event at the temple.

Investigation and aftermath Eyewitness accounts detail how the truck dragged the vehicle and the couple for nearly 100 metres, resulting in fatal injuries. Although locals pursued the vehicle, the driver managed to escape on foot after abandoning the truck roughly one kilometre away.

Police have transferred the bodies for post-mortem. Santraj, a painter and polisher, was the second of five brothers. The couple leaves behind three children: Tannu (17), Nigam (13), and the hospitalised Sangam. SP (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad confirmed the truck has been impounded and police are actively searching for the fleeing driver.

"Both the husband and wife died in the accident. Their child is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur. The truck has been seized by the police, and efforts are on to nab the absconding truck driver," Prasad said.

Karnataka high-impact crash claims 3 lives A fatal road collision near Karnataka’s Chitradurga–Tumakuru district border on Thursday resulted in the deaths of three travellers from Andhra Pradesh, law enforcement authorities confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred while the victims were heading back to Adoni following a vacation in Mysuru. According to police reports, their SUV collided with a van that reportedly made an abrupt turn without signalling.

The force of the impact caused the SUV to roll over into a ditch beside the road, killing three of its occupants instantly. The crash was so violent that the van's engine was completely ripped from the chassis.

Two young children, aged 11 and seven, sustained injuries in the crash. After receiving initial emergency care at the Tumakuru District Hospital, they were transferred to a Bengaluru facility for specialised medical attention. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and is being treated.