Huma Qureshi's brother killed, horrifying CCTV footage shows Asif being stabbed over parking space

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, 42, was stabbed to death after a brawl over parking a scooter. The incident occurred in the Bhogal area of the national capital, New Delhi. Two teenagers, Ujjwal and Gautam, aged 19 and 18 years, respectively, were apprehended in the case, Delhi Police said on 8 August.

Both live a few houses away from the victim's residence on Church Lane.

The incident took place on 7 August at 10:30 PM when one of the accused assaulted the victim with a blunt object (poker), making a deep wound on the chest, which led to his demise.

A case was filed at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of each accused in the assault,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying. The body of Asif was sent for post-mortem, and the probe is underway.

Husband as prime suspect in 50-year-old woman's murder Meanwhile, in a tragic incident in Delhi’s Ranhola area, a 50-year-old woman, identified as Kiran Jha, was found murdered in her home during the early hours of Wednesday. The Delhi Police have named her estranged husband, Parmod Jha, 60, as the prime suspect in the case, ANI reported.

According to police, a PCR call reporting the murder was received at around 4:09 AM. Kiran, who worked as a caretaker for patients, was living with her daughter-in-law, Kamal Jha, granddaughter, and son, Durgesh Jha.