Horrifying details emerge in Kolkata gangrape case: Law student ‘beaten with hockey stick, filmed’, blackmailed

Shocking details have emerged in the alleged Kolkata gangrape case of 24-year-old student of South Calcutta Law College on the college premises on June 25. The law student alleged in a police complaint the she was filmed, hit with hockey stick, blackmailed her with online leak of the assault video. Manojit Mishra, the prime accused in the Kolkata gangrape case, also threatened to kill the law student's boyfriend, the victim said in her complaint.

Advertisement

“She has alleged that the three accused had kept the mobile footage of the assault and threatened to release it on the internet if she talked to anybody about the incident,” PTI reported citing police source. The police stated the mobile phones of the three accused have been confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

The incident took place inside the South Kolkata law college, bringing back the horrific memories of the rape and murder of an intern inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year.

All three accused – Manojit Mishra, a staff member at the college, 19-year-old first-year student Zaib Ahmed and 20-year-old student Pramit Mukherjee – were arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to police custody for four days.

Advertisement

Results of the medical examination conducted on the victim corroborated her gang-rape allegation, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

“He tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I denied and fought back by not letting him do anything and pushing him back. I cried and asked him to let me go. I told them I have a boyfriend and I love my boyfriend. But he did not agree," News18 quoted her statement.

The woman further said in her complaint that the accused also locked the main gate of the college.

“I asked them to take me to the hospital, but they were not helping me. They had locked the main gate of the college and the guard was helpless and did not help. He recorded two videos of mine when he was raping me. He threatened to show these videos to everyone if I did not cooperate. I need justice," she was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

‘Touched feet, had a panic attack’ “I fought back... I cried and asked him to let me go... I even touched his feet but he didn't let me go…," she informed cops as per an NDTV report.

The victim claimed that she was also hit with a hockey stick during the sexual assault. “'J' was forcefully raping me... 'M' and 'P' stood and saw everything,” she said in her complaint.

The incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm. The woman later told her parents, who then contacted the police.

Lawyer of accused denies involvement “The three persons have been arrested based on a written complaint lodged by the victim on June 26,” a senior Kolkata police officer mentioned. Mishra’s lawyer, Azam Khan, said his client was not a part of the crime.

Advertisement