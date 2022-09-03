Horrifying! Hundreds of birds killed, nests destroyed after tree cut in Kerala | Watch2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM IST
- Kerala: Numerous birds from the tree were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell
In a tragic incident, thousands of birds were killed and their eggs and nest were destroyed after a group of men cut a tree to widen the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district. The horrifying video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.