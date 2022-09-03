In a tragic incident, thousands of birds were killed and their eggs and nest were destroyed after a group of men cut a tree to widen the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district. The horrifying video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

Kaswan wrote, "Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location".

The 44-second video has been shared more than 15,000 times from Kaswan's Twitter account. The video has angered the netizens as well as environmentalists. In the video, the tree was brought down recklessly, while some birds flew away but most of them died as the tree came crashing down.

Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/vV1dpM1xij — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 2, 2022

The incident was reported from Randathani area in this district. The video of the felling of the tree which resulted in the killing of many birds has gone viral on social media since Thursday, prompting state PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas to seek a report from the NHAI. The video, which was shot in the first week of August shows a huge tree being felled using an excavator.

Numerous birds from the tree were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell, many of them chicks. The minister's office said a report has been sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Meanwhile, Edavanna forest range officer has taken the excavator and its driver into custody. A complaint in this regard was sent to Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nithin Gadkari by Thomas Lawrence, the CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement seeking action against the culprits. "Many birds and their young ones were displaced which is really heartbreaking. This time of the year is birds' nesting time and they could have waited for a few more weeks till the young ones are able to fly off," Lawrence said.

Gadkari's office had positively responded to the complaint sent in this regard and has assured action, he added. He said the minister's office seeking action was the reason for this particular video to go viral.

"A proper rehabilitation of these birds should have been done before engaging in such so-called development activities. At least they could have waited until the baby birds were old enough to fly away. This is completely unacceptable," Praveen Muraleedharan, a wildlife photographer and nature enthusiast, said.

(With PTI inputs)