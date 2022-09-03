Meanwhile, Edavanna forest range officer has taken the excavator and its driver into custody. A complaint in this regard was sent to Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nithin Gadkari by Thomas Lawrence, the CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement seeking action against the culprits. "Many birds and their young ones were displaced which is really heartbreaking. This time of the year is birds' nesting time and they could have waited for a few more weeks till the young ones are able to fly off," Lawrence said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}