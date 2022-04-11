This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the clip, the man was seen to be holding a rope dangling from the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper. Battling the wind, he tries to reach the cockpit. But, the rope was being pulled, he slips. The man was from Burdwan in West Bengal.
In the clip, the man was seen to be holding a rope dangling from the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper. Battling the wind, he tries to reach the cockpit. But, the rope was being pulled, he slips. The man was from Burdwan in West Bengal.
In the Jharkhand ropeway accident, 2 persons have died (including the man who slipped from the chopper), while 32 people have so far been rescued (as on Monday evening). Following malfunction of a ropeway midway in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, passengers remained trapped for hours.
The rescued passengers were airlifted with the help of two Indian Air Force helicopters, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. The ropeway which runs through a picturesque and densely-forested valley is surrounded by hills, making the operation difficult, except by air.
