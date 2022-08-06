'Horrors of Partition' exhibitions to be held at railway station, airports, etc

Government will hold exhibition on 'Horrors of Partition' at several key public places including railway stations, airports, malls, post offices, educational institutes, petrol pumps,etc between 10 August and 14 August
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
To bring the suffering of millions of people during India's partition to the fore, the government will hold exhibitions on 'horrors of Partition' at several key public places including railway stations, airports, malls, post offices, educational institutes, petrol pumps, etc between 10 August and 14 August.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
To bring the suffering of millions of people during India's partition to the fore, the government will hold exhibitions on 'horrors of Partition' at several key public places including railway stations, airports, malls, post offices, educational institutes, petrol pumps, etc between 10 August and 14 August.
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is reminder to the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is reminder to the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In line with the announcement last year, Ministry of Culture wrote a letter to the Railway Ministry to hold such exhibitions on station premises to reach out to a maximum number of people.
In line with the announcement last year, Ministry of Culture wrote a letter to the Railway Ministry to hold such exhibitions on station premises to reach out to a maximum number of people.
"Your ministry has vast outreach through various railway stations across the country. Therefore, it has been decided that you may ask the railway stations to display this exhibition in 700 places," Culture Ministry secretary Govind Mohan wrote in a letter to Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Tripathi.
"Your ministry has vast outreach through various railway stations across the country. Therefore, it has been decided that you may ask the railway stations to display this exhibition in 700 places," Culture Ministry secretary Govind Mohan wrote in a letter to Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Tripathi.
Other than railway stations, such exhibitions to highlight the "tragedy of the Partition" should be organised at important public places such as banks, post offices, airports, shopping malls, educational institutions, petrol pumps, skill development centres and vocational training institutes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other than railway stations, such exhibitions to highlight the "tragedy of the Partition" should be organised at important public places such as banks, post offices, airports, shopping malls, educational institutions, petrol pumps, skill development centres and vocational training institutes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To avoid any kind of public disturbance by the miscreants, the ministry has also advised to make enough security arrangements for the exhibition.
To avoid any kind of public disturbance by the miscreants, the ministry has also advised to make enough security arrangements for the exhibition.
Secretary of Culture Ministry, Govind Mohan also said that to showcase the sufferings of the Partition-affected people, the exhibition has been curated jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (CHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). People can also visit the exhibition virtually at the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav website.
Secretary of Culture Ministry, Govind Mohan also said that to showcase the sufferings of the Partition-affected people, the exhibition has been curated jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (CHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). People can also visit the exhibition virtually at the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav website.
Even after 75 years of the incident, the scars of partition are still fresh on the mind of the sufferers. That's why the Ministry has also asked to organise events with utmost sensitivity. It has advised to ensure that the nationwide exhibition should be showcased with sobriety and solemness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even after 75 years of the incident, the scars of partition are still fresh on the mind of the sufferers. That's why the Ministry has also asked to organise events with utmost sensitivity. It has advised to ensure that the nationwide exhibition should be showcased with sobriety and solemness.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, several educational institutes and other government organisations are preparing to mark observation of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day '. Recently, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts has invited entries for its short film that will be screened on the occasion.
Meanwhile, several educational institutes and other government organisations are preparing to mark observation of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day '. Recently, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts has invited entries for its short film that will be screened on the occasion.