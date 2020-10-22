Hospital hires bouncers

Increasing physical attacks on staff, doctors and management by friends and families of patients have prompted Bengaluru-based Prakriya Hospitals to hire bouncers.

The hospital on Tumakuru Road in Bengaluru is one of many that have seen anger over mounting hospital bills and shrinking availability of beds spill over into assaults.

“In such conditions, our staff are helpless and will have to face the people who accompany the covid patients. Despite many appeals, the police were not able to provide us security, understandably as they cannot expend their men at the service of the hospitals," said Dr Srinivas Chirukuri chief executive officer of Prakriya Hospitals.

One such case involved those accompanying a covid patient who was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. “Though we tried to save him, we could not, as the infection had already done damage beyond redemption. But it is also true that we had made all procedures normally that are required to stabilize the patient. And these procedures do come at a cost, which has to be borne by the patient party. When that does not happen, things go awry, and our staff who are at the frontline, have to face the anger of the people," Srinivas said.

“However, it is only a temporary arrangement that we have bouncers. They come at a high cost of ₹3 lakh for six bouncers working in two shifts per month. But some deterrence against acrimony is all that we are looking at and not intimidation. Unnecessary scenes and large crowds in front of the hospital and in the foyer do not do any good to the image of the hospital."

Hospitals in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Chikkamagluru have had a similar experience. In June, the government constituted a committee with Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to investigate complaints of overcharging.

One of the three teams of the committee, comprising senior IAS officer Harsh Gupta and state home secretary Roopa Moudgil, raided a hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and forced three hospitals to pay back ₹24 lakh to patient families.

“We found that the beds as stipulated by the state government for reservation under covid-19 guidelines for private hospitals were not provided by a few hospitals. We got those beds back into the covid category and restored them to the covid patients," Moudgil said.

Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Kamal Panth said: “We did not have many requests from the hospitals for security for dealing with piquant situations; wherever needed, we have provided. We do not have any say over the issue of hospitals keeping their own security."

