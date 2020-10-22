Hospital hires bouncers

One such case involved those accompanying a covid patient who was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. “Though we tried to save him, we could not, as the infection had already done damage beyond redemption. But it is also true that we had made all procedures normally that are required to stabilize the patient. And these procedures do come at a cost, which has to be borne by the patient party. When that does not happen, things go awry, and our staff who are at the frontline, have to face the anger of the people," Srinivas said.