Hospital revenues doubled during second wave of covid-19, says Icra

NEW DELHI: Hospital occupancy doubled during the second wave of the pandemic from the first, leading to a steep rise in revenues, credit rating agency Icra said on Wednesday.

The blended occupancy of covid and non-covid patients for Icra's sample set stood higher at 64.2% in Q1 FY22 against 36.9% in Q1 FY21 and 58.8% in Q4 FY21. The sample set includes Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Aster DM Healthcare (India business only), Max Healthcare Institute, Healthcare Global Enterprises, and Shalby Limited.

Most hospitals witnessed a spike in the covid-19 related occupancies during Q1 FY22, in line with active cases in India that touched an all-time high in May, peaking at more than four times the first wave peak.

Occupancy levels were supported by longer average length of stay for covid patients even as localised lockdowns resulted in a sequential decline in non-covid occupancies to a certain extent, Icra said. Most multi-speciality hospitals derived 25-30% of their Q1 FY22 footfalls and revenues from covid-19 treatments and vaccination drives. While the year-on-year revenue growth of 129% in Q1 FY22 for Icra sample set was optically high, aided by the low base, the quarter-on-quarter revenue growth was also healthy at 15%.

However, higher share of revenues from covid treatments resulted in a 4.2%s sequential contraction in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) in Q1 FY22, even as the complex nature of infections and higher proportion of patients requiring critical care treatment and oxygen support aided year-on-year growth of 8.7%.

"While both in-patient (IPD) and out-patient (OPD) footfalls declined sequentially in Q1 FY2022 on account of Covid 2.0, footfalls were far higher than Q1 FY21, wherein hospital operations were adversely impacted on account of the nationwide lockdown. Most hospitals have witnessed sequentially higher footfalls in July and August 2021 compared to Q1 FY22 levels with resumption in elective surgeries and this is expected to support strong revenue growth momentum for FY2022 going forward," Mythri Macherla, assistant vice president and sector head, Icra.

To assess the on-ground sentiments and understand the outlook for FY22, Icra conducted a survey of its rated hospital entities. Key findings suggest that with strong performance in Q1 FY22 and expected benefits from pent-up demand for electives, respondents expect occupancies in FY22 to be better than FY20 and ARPOB to remain range-bound in FY22 despite higher contribution from covid.

