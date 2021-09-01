Hospital revenues doubled during second wave of covid-19, says Icra

Occupancy levels were supported by longer average length of stay for covid patients even as localised lockdowns resulted in a sequential decline in non-covid occupancies to a certain extent, Icra said. Most multi-speciality hospitals derived 25-30% of their Q1 FY22 footfalls and revenues from covid-19 treatments and vaccination drives. While the year-on-year revenue growth of 129% in Q1 FY22 for Icra sample set was optically high, aided by the low base, the quarter-on-quarter revenue growth was also healthy at 15%.