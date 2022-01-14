NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that hospitalisations and death rate owing to the Novel coronavirus in the national capital Delhi were low and therefore fast rising cases were not a point of worry.

The Delhi CM was at Rajghat to flag off 100 low-floor AC CNG buses that will run from the Ghumanhera depot in outer Delhi and will cater to rural areas.

The CM said that despite the surge in Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate crossing 29%, the hospitalisation rate and the number of deaths are quite low.

The chief minister said that restrictions in the national capital would be tightened if necessary, however, he also mentioned, " if corona cases begin to decline, we will relax the restrictions."

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and enough hospital beds are available.

"Cases are rapidly increasing and there are no two ways about it. We all know that the Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal told reporters.

"As a result, there is no need for people to be concerned or to panic. From the perspective of the Delhi government, everything is in order. There is no shortage of hospital beds. There are also plenty of ICU beds available. We do not need to panic, but we must act responsibly. We are keeping an eye on the coronavirus situation," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier mentioned that the number of hospitalisations in the national capital had stagnated. He attributed this to the fact that the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has plateaued.

According to him, 75% of the people who died due to coronavirus were unvaccinated and 90% of them had comorbidities.

Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 new Covid -19 cases, 34 deaths and 26,236 recoveries.

