Hospitalisation not must for claiming health insurance: Vadodara consumer forum1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Vadodara resident Rameshchandra Joshi, who had filed the complaint against the insurance firm in August 2017 after the firm rejected his claim
People can claim insurance even if they were admitted for less than 24 hours in a hospital, a Vadodara consumer forum said. The court has ordered National Insurance Company to make payment to Vadodara resident Ramesh Chandra Joshi, who had filed the complaint against the insurance firm in August 2017 after the firm rejected his claim, according to media reports.
