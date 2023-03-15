People can claim insurance even if they were admitted for less than 24 hours in a hospital, a Vadodara consumer forum said. The court has ordered National Insurance Company to make payment to Vadodara resident Ramesh Chandra Joshi, who had filed the complaint against the insurance firm in August 2017 after the firm rejected his claim, according to media reports.

The forum said that in the modern age new treatments and medicines have been developed, resulting in patients being treated in lesser time or even without hospitalisation.

Health insurance is an important investment to protect yourself and your family against unexpected medical expenses.

Types of health insurance claims

Cashless

The insurer settles all the medical bills with the hospital directly. However, an insured needs to be hospitalized only at a network hospital to get the benefit of cashless hospitalization.

Reimbursement

The policyholder pays for the hospitalization expenses upfront at the time of discharge and requests the insurance company for reimbursement later. Reimbursement claims can be raised at both network and non-network hospitals.

Documents required to file a health insurance claim

The following documents should be submitted to file a health insurance claim:

-Health Card (Health Insurance ID Card)

-All the consultation papers provided by the doctor

-Completely filled-in claim form

-All the investigation and diagnosis reports, such as CT scans, X-rays, blood reports, etc.

-Hospital bills with payment receipts

-Invoices of the pharmacy with respective prescriptions and payment receipts

-Discharge summary

It is crucial to understand the procedure of processing and disbursing the insurance claim. The procedure for filing insurance claims has become comparatively challenging in the last few years.