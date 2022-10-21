Hospitality body urges civil aviation ministry to withdraw Air Suvidha form2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 02:07 PM IST
The association said the process is a hindrance for passengers and is impeding the growth of Indian tourism post-pandemic.
Hospitality body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has requested civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to withdraw the mandatory filling of the online Air Suvidha form for inbound travellers immediately.