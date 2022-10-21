Hospitality body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has requested civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to withdraw the mandatory filling of the online Air Suvidha form for inbound travellers immediately.

In a representation to the minister, the association said it is a hindrance for passengers and is impeding the growth of Indian tourism post-pandemic.

The government first introduced the Air Suvidha Self Declaration Form for international travel in August 2020 to trace potential covid cases which may be as a result of international travel.

The association has said that with restrictions being relaxed across most countries and with India’s vaccination drive yielding positive results, it is imperative that necessary relaxations are made in this regard.The association said that many guests miss flights due to their inability to submit the form in time, resulting in the cancellation of hotel room bookings. Since many travellers book flights through third-party online sites or apps that don’t often inform customers about this requirement, passengers are caught off-guard.

“Not only is filling out the online form tedious, coupled with difficulty in navigating the site and in uploading documents but also many travellers are completely unaware of the requirement until arriving at the check-in. With several passengers having missed their flights to India, the association said it has appealed for the ministry to at least provision physical forms as an alternative to the online forms," they said in a statement.

Inbound travellers that the association spoke to have said filling the Air Suvidha form through mobile devices is a cumbersome exercise. There is also difficulty in uploading passports and vaccination certificates on the online portal. Uploading images of passports and vaccination certificates in specified file sizes and formats for those without high-speed internet is time-consuming. The Indian tourism and hospitality industry cannot afford to lose potential tourists dropping plans to travel to India.