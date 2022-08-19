Hospitality cos make a beeline for small cities3 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 10:50 PM IST
- Rise in domestic tourist destinations, air connectivity triggering demand
Radisson, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree and Sarovar Hotels are among a growing number of hospitality firms foraying into India’s tier-2, 3 and 4 cities to exploit the surge in travel demand and also diversify their operations from the major cities. Some of these companies have signed up properties in locations such as Kumbhalgarh, Kasauli, Banswara, Kharagpur, Ranakpur and Neelkanth.