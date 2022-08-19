Hospitality cos make a beeline for small cities

Delhi-based Naaz Hotel Consultants, a bespoke hospitality consultant, said it has been approached by several hospitality firms to do feasibility studies and connect them with property owners in the smaller cities. “As the cost of land in tier-1 cities is high and there is a limitation in terms of where companies can expand, it has been a good proposition for companies to grow in tier-2,3 and 4 cities. This doesn’t mean the metro cities are not expanding, but in the last two years, we have signed 12 hotels and are working on approximately 10-12 hotels in locations like Kasauli, Agra, Ranthambore, Kumbhalgarh, Dalsana, Pahalgam and Ranchi," said Ishaan Koul, the firm’s director.