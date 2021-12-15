New Delhi: The hospitality industry has sought further relief from the government on taxation to help it recover from the heavy blow dealt by the covid-19 pandemic.

In its pre-budget recommendations to the finance ministry, hospitality association, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) requested that the industry be allowed to carry forward business losses from the existing eight years to 12 years and to avail the Service Exports from India Scheme/ Export Promotion Capital Goods (SEIS/EPCG) benefits without any capping and rate reductions.

It also urged the government to provide extension on the timeline for export obligation under EPCG scheme and grant export status to the industry, to include hotels and tourism-related sectors in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), and offer special emphasis for promoting meetings and conferences at hotels.

The association has further urged the government to consider its long-standing demand for granting infrastructure status to the hospitality industry, and provide special tax incentives for domestic travel.

“We are requesting that hotels and tourism related sectors be included in infrastructure projects listed in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) set up under the Development Financial Institution (DFI) by the Ministry of Finance for promoting infrastructure funding. This will enable the COVID hit hospitality sector to avail funds with extended repayment periods at a low rate of interest," Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI said.

“The hotel industry is a long gestation industry which incurs losses in the initial years of operations and profitability improves only after few years. Because of this, most hotels carry forward business losses with the expectation to set them off over the coming years. However, the industry’s profitability took a massive hit due to the unprecedented pandemic conditions and expects businesses to post losses for the next few years," he added justifying the reason for seeking an extended period to carry forward business losses.

The association has also requested the Centre to review its decision to introduce LTC cash vouchers in lieu of LTC fare to government employees for boosting domestic travel and helping the hospitality industry in its path to recovery.

