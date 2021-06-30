Hospitality sector may see a recovery to pre-covid levels by FY24: Icra

“FY2022 RevPAR is likely to be at a 60-65% discount to pre-covid levels. Although this will be an improvement from the low base of FY2021, the pandemic timelines pose downside risks to the estimates. The situation is still evolving and remains contingent on the pace of vaccination, efficacy of vaccines, high infection rates and possibility of a third covid wave," said Vinutaa S, sector head and assistant vice president, Icra.