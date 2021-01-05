Hospitality, travel firms see surge in bookings in holiday season

New Delhi: From snow-capped mountains, deserts to wildlife sanctuaries, Indian travellers chose a wide range of holiday destinations to bid adieu to a grim 2020. Hospitality firms across categories, as well as tour operators, have witnessed a jump in bookings during the holiday period between Christmas and New Year.

Hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc (IHG) said its customized packages for both occasions fetched good response. With returning consumer confidence, the chain witnessed increase in enquiries and bookings around Christmas and New Year’s, especially for hotels in NCR, Goa, Chennai, Agra and Jaipur, and across brands, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and the Holiday Inn.

"Some of our hotels including InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram and Crowne Plaza Greater Noida recorded over 90% occupancy for the New Year’s weekend," said Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG.

Accor Group-owned economy hotel brand ibis said the Christmas/ New Year period saw the highest room nights booked, 50% higher than the last month.

"Goa continues to be a hot favourite for domestic travellers – ibis Styles Goa saw tremendous last minute demand during Christmas and New Year. Our hotels in Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai also saw strong staycation demand especially for 30–31 December night. For guests who prefer private experiences, our teams curated intimate and personalized dining experiences in Kochi, Coimbatore and Hyderabad," said Sylvain Laroche, director of operations- ibis & ibis Styles, India.

Budget hotel chain OYO Hotels & Homes, India said between 25 December and 3 January, over 1,380 hotels from their complete portfolio in India witnessed 100% occupancies. OYO also observed a 30% jump in demand during the year-end long weekend in comparison to week three in December.

"This is a huge testament to the rising consumer confidence among Indians to travel again safely and a relief for the gravely impacted hospitality sector. Out of all bookings, New Year’s eve accounted for 53% of all bookings over the weekend. On 31 December, our bookings jumped 2X per minute between 4 pm - 10 pm compared to any other average day," said Abhishek Bansal, chief revenue officer - OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia.

Meanwhile, hostel chain Zostel claimed to have clocked over 90% of last year's bookings during the holiday period. "The last week of December is usually when we make twice the business than any other week. We kept the per night prices between ₹900 and ₹1,100 to ensure high value and affordability which paid us well," said Dharamveer Singh, chief executive, Zostel.

Both online and offline tour operators also reported increased booking numbers for the holiday period. While MakeMyTrip reported 50% month-on-month increase in hotel bookings primarily because of holiday season. Goibibo managed to clock 45% month-on-month jump in bookings.

"Within categories, more than 60% of the bookings were made for three star and above rated properties; and independent rentals and homestays that promised utmost safety and hygiene throughout the stay," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip.

Thomas Cook India, which ran 72-hour Holiday Flash Sale from from 5–7 December, reported 60% jump in December bookings over last month given the surge in demand for a Christmas and year-end break.

"While customers had earlier restricted their bookings to close-to-home staycations, mostly at driveable distance, what is noteworthy is that over 75% of our Holiday Flash Sale bookings were for our flight-inclusive packages -- indicative of growing customer confidence in air travel and to longer haul destinations like Kashmir and the Andamans," said a spokesperson from the company.

Travellers also booked international destinations which require air travel, albeit short haul. "Destinations like Dubai and Maldives have seen a 100% growth compared to previous months. We have obtained not just queries, but also encouraging bookings for Egypt and for travel in December," said an SOTC spokesperson.

