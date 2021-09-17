Hospitals await payouts for unused jabs

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February. The second phase of covid-19 vaccination started on 1 March for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The third phase was rolled out from 1 April, covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. The government later in June announced to provide free covid-19 vaccines to all adults from 21 June. Until the free vaccination was announced, the private sector vaccinations were happening at a fast pace.

