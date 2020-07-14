Hospitals can't deny cashless claims for Covid-19 treatment, says Irdai

Insurance experts we spoke with said that Irdai can only issue an advisory on the basis of which insurance companies can negotiate with the network providers. However, this by no means can push hospitals to comply with what insurers or the regulator demand. “There are dialogues going on between hospitals and insurers on this as well as standardizing rates in line with the prices prescribed by the general insurance council. Negotiations and discussions with network providers are the only solutions," said the chief underwriting officer of a general insurance company who didn’t want to be named. In normal circumstances, policyholders have the option of choosing a hospital but given the high infection rate for Covid-19, finding a bed itself is a task and experts said in a situation like this, some amount of regulator intervention could help in the negotiation process.