NEW DELHI: Hospitals are expected to report 20-22% revenue growth and an over 200 basis points improvement in operating profitability in FY22, with easing of lockdown curbs, as per credit rating agency Icra.

The first wave of Covid-19 had hit hospitals hard, with almost all reporting losses in Q1 FY21. Occupancies had plunged significantly, medical tourism came to a standstill, OPD visits were curtailed and electives were postponed. Nonetheless, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and decline in covid cases, occupancies had recovered and almost touched pre-pandemic levels by Q4 FY21.

Sequentially, occupancy in Icra’s sample set of companies improved to 53% in Q2 and to 59% in Q3 and Q4 FY21 from multi-quarter low of 37% in Q1 FY21. The trend will likely continue, said Icr in a statement.

"In Q4 FY2021, the companies in the sample set reported multi-quarter high operating margins of 18.4% and this elevated exit rate of profitability is likely to be the harbinger for strong profitability in FY2022," Mythri Macherla, assistant vice president & sector head, Icra, said.

"Overall, Icra expects at least 200 bps improvement in profitability in FY2022 though the margins are expected to moderate from the level seen in Q4 FY2021 due to normalisation of some of the cost-cutting measures and higher proportion of Covid-19 treatment. Further, the restrictions on treatment charges for Covid-19 patients in certain states could keep the margins in check," Macherla said.

Hospitals had worked on increasing internal efficiencies and cut down on salaries and overheads, which led to sizeable cost savings and in turn supported operating margins. Some of these could partially revert to pre-covid levels. Nevertheless, some of the efficiency measures are structural and are likely to be sustainable.

"Higher contribution from complicated elective case and severe cases supported the average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) growth in Q4 FY2021. The ARPOB of the companies in the sample set grew by a healthy 9% on year on year basis and 6% on a quarter on quarter basis...," said Kapil Banga, assistant vice president and sector head, Icra.

While in-patient procedures recovered almost completely by Q4 FY21, before the second wave hit, outpatient footfalls had continued to lag for most due to preference for digital consultations and people in general avoiding non-critical hospital visits due to fear of infections.

With the vaccinations picking up and the second wave tapering, electives could see a rebound later in the year even as the covid-related admissions could come down.

In terms of capex, many in the sector have gone slow on greenfield expansion in the last four years as the focus was on improving returns on existing facilities. However, players are now looking at adding bed capacity within the existing infrastructure, and some of the larger players are actively scouting for inorganic growth opportunities.

Various steps taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India, including an on-tap liquidity window, dedicated ECLGS credit lines, are likely to support liquidity. In Q4 FY21, revenues of the companies in the sample set grew 21% year-on-year and 6% on quarter, while operating margin expanded to 18.4% vis-a-vis 17.7% in Q3 FY21 and 13.9% in Q4 FY20.

Long-term outlook for the industry remains stable, given the increasing life expectancy, rising share of elderly people, rising incidence of non-communicable lifestyle diseases, higher healthcare awareness, growing per capita spend, increasing penetration of health insurance and robust medical tourism volumes.

