Hospitals miffed as Maharashtra caps cost of private healthcare during pandemic

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra state government has capped the prices of a host of medical procedures for private and charitable hospitals in the state to prevent healthcare providers from hiking their charges during the covid-19 pandemic. However, the government’s move has left private hospitals peeved as the government’s caps on these procedures are a fraction of the prices private hospitals would otherwise charge.

Calling on the sweeping powers under The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and The Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state government said that “to redress the grievances regarding the exorbitant amount of money charged bu healthcare providers from patients who are not covered by any health insurance product or who have exhausted their health insurance cover", the government has indicated maximum prices that can be charged for procedures. For instance, the price for a total hip replacement starts at ₹1,75,000 for the lowest bed category according to standard industry rates whereas the government restricts the maximum price, for all bed categories across hospitals, at ₹1,82,000. The new rates apply to charitable hospitals, private hospitals, nursing homes and dispensaries.

The new pricing schedule is linked to GIPSA-PPN, and whether private hospitals are part of the network or not. The General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA) is a group of four public-sector general insurance companies, New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and National Insurance Company, which have restricted their cashless service only to hospitals that accept standardised price bands for over 100 specified procedures and therefore agreed to join what they termed as their PPN (preferred provider network).

The government directive, issued by Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary to the state government, said that healthcare providers in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Thane who are members of GIPSA-PPN are prohibited from charging rates higher than those applicable to the lowest bed category, irrespective of the bed category the patient is admitted in. Healthcare providers not part of the GIPSA-PPN network shall not charge more than the government’s schedule. Healthcare providers who have agreements with more than one third party administrator at different package rates cannot charge more than the lowest package rate in the network. Prices of items/services and consummables (such as intraocular lenses, pacemakers, stents, medical implants) which are not part of standard package rates cannot be more than a 10% markup on the net procurement cost.

While the government directive comes into effect immediately, the order did not say for how long pricing at private hospitals will be capped.

The reduction in prices for private healthcare providers comes at a time when they are dealing with lower hospital occupancy rates, as patients opt to postpone planned medical procedures for after the pandemic, and increased expenses in providing personal protective equipment for all doctors. Hence, hospitals are unhappy with the government directive, which will directly affect their revenue.

"We are consulting with the government on the notification as it needs a lot ofclarity on the fixed package rates," Dr Sujit Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital and Chairperson (Maharashtra and Goa Chapter), Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told Mint.

“The fact that they have included all procedures instead of including those specific covid-19 is in itself problematic. In any case, all the hospitals in Mumbai that are part of Preferred Provider Network (PPN) charge by the pre-negotiated GIPSA rates for over 100 specified procedures. But now if they are asking private hospitals to not charge anything above those rates, say for example if in case of a heart attack we have to perform angioplasty the rate is now fixed at Rs. 1,20,000, inclusive of all additional costs. But after an angioplasty, the patient may be referred to an intensive care unit (ICU), or may develop complications and will have to extend his stay further, or may choose an expensive room, and if these rates are not allowed to be decided by private hospitals they will suffer huge losses.

The government needs to clarify that the fixed rates will be only for covid-19 cases, and if that is so, private hospitals can agree to it. If the order is implemented for all types of patients at a difficult time like this when already the hospitals are suffering because of reduction in the volume of patients, there will be a huge impact on hospitals and they may even not be able to pay the salaries of their staff. This will push them to the brink of a collapse and at a time when healthcare workers are our last resort to fight against the covid-19 pandemic."

In response to the state government directive, a spokesperson for Fortis Healthcare Ltd, said: “As a responsible and compliant healthcare provider, we will be implementing the government directives shortly. While we are still studying the details, it appears that there will be a very significant reduction, which will challenge the survival of private hospitals at a time when they are already dealing with the double impact of sharp drop in occupancy rates and high costs of maintaining readiness for covid-19."

Maharashtra reported 1008 new cases and 26 deaths from covid-19 on Friday, taking the state's tally to 11,506. Of these, 7812 cases are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which is by far the worst affected part of the state.

Share Via