NEW DELHI: Hospitals conducting phase 2 clinical trial of Serum Institute of India’s covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ have started seeking volunteers ahead of the trials which start this week. The vaccine, co-developed by University of Oxford, is being mass produced by Serum Institute under a pact with UK-based Astrazeneca, which is the co-developer of the vaccine, signed in June.

“We need volunteers for the trial. So we have advertised it, and are now getting calls. We will start the trials when we get approval from our ethics committee," an official from one of the hospitals which is conducting the trial said.

So far, out of the 17 sites that are conducting the trial, KEM Hospital Research Centre in Pune is ready with its list of volunteers but has not yet started human dosing of the vaccine, another official in the know said.

In a clinical trial, every site has a committee which monitors whether the study meets ethical guidelines and the trial protocol, without which principal investigators of that particular site cannot go ahead.

A spokesperson for Pune-based Serum Institute said that none of the sites has started giving doses of the Covishield vaccine to volunteers, but some will start this week.

Serum Institute had received approval from the Drug Controller General of India, V.G. Somani, earlier this month to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials of about 1,600 patients across 17 sites in India.

Serum Institute had in June signed a pact with Astrazeneca to provide a billion doses of the vaccine, and earlier this month also signed another pact with Novovax to produce a minimum of 1 billion doses of its candidate NVX‑CoV2373 for India and other low-income countries.

Earlier this month, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance, announced they would provide at-risk funding of $150 million to Serum Institute of India to support the production of two promising vaccines by University of Oxford and Novavax on the condition that the Pune-based firm prices the two vaccines at a maximum of $3 per dose.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated