As per the notification, manufacturers have been directed to supply 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in their units to hospitals as medical oxygen
In case of an urgent requirement, the remaining 20 per cent of the oxygen produced will also be supplied to hospitals
Eighty per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals in the state in view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said on Sunday.
The state health department on Sunday issued a notification in this regard under the Epidemic Diseases Act on the directives of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said.