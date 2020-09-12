In March, the ministry of health and family welfare issued an advisory, urging hospitals across the country to put all non-essential elective surgeries on hold. This led to a backlog of surgeries. CovidSurg Collaborative, an international research consortium, has estimated that 5,05,800 elective surgeries including 51,100 cancer surgeries and 27,700 obstetric surgeries were delayed or cancelled in India due to the imposition of lockdown and fear of infection.