Hostel girl sends food list to parents she wants to eat at home; netizens react

Those who have lived a hostel life, actually know the value of homemade food. No food is taste as delicious as home-cooked food especially when you are away from home for a very long period. Hostel life has its own perks, but the food is nothing in comparison to what our 'ghar ka khaana' is!
Recently, a WhatsApp screenshot has gone viral on social media which is about a hostel girl who has shared a complete list of food items with her parents that she wants to eat at home.
In the photo, she is seen asking her parents to have a menu of the list of things she mentioned - date-wise!
The menu had everything - fish tikkas, kebabs, biryani, and even a Nutella cheesecake!
"Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!" her father wrote.
The tweet has sparked hilarious reactions online. While some said they could relate to the deprivation of good food in hostels, some expressed how lucky she is to have a family who is ready to "oblige".
Check out the reactions here:
