Hotel Association of India urges govt to ease ECLGS conditions

Hotel Association of India (HAI) on Friday announced that it has made submissions to the finance ministry to help the sector in the ongoing pandemic. It has urged the ministry to customize the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) extended through ECLGS 3.0 to cover business enterprises in hospitality, travel, and tourism sector. Under this scheme, the beneficiary gets emergency credit support where the government acts as a guarantor.

The association said that in addition to being highly capital intensive, hotels have a high percentage of fixed costs of operations that have become unsustainable owing to nil or negligible revenues. The recovery of hotels will also be long-drawn as borders will be reopened with extreme caution and traveller confidence will return over an extended period of time. The ECLGS 3.0 scheme for hotels, therefore, needs to factor-in these aspects unique to the industry.

Inclusion of state financial corporations, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and debt funds, extension of moratorium, capping of interest rate at 8%, increasing of the delinquency period are some of the suggested customizations. In addition, the association has also requested that hotels with no borrowings should also be eligible for ECLGS 3.0 as these, too, are facing a severe liquidity crunch.

HAI has highlighted that while ECLGS 3.0 offers liquidity to pay interest obligations, it does not help businesses to survive. Interest subvention and a longer payback period can provide both liquidity and relief.

A simpler and quicker dispersal process will make for a better and more improved scheme. Allowing hotels to utilize the credit line for any business purpose, including repayment of loans and interest payment would provide additional support.

A complete or partial waiver of statutory expenses such as property tax/ lease rentals/license fee /excise fee payable by hotels to various government authorities and an introduction of a plan/policy where hotels can renegotiate lease rentals/licence fee in a manner that for the remaining term, the lessor/licensor can have incremental revenues, while the hotels are given the opportunity of recovering/recouping their losses due to this pandemic are other relief measures suggested by the association for sympathetic consideration.

