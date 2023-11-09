comScore
Hotel boom: 34 new properties opened, transactions soar in Q2

 Varuni Khosla

34 hotels were inaugurated and 2,400 rooms were added to the organized hotel business in Q2 FY23, with over 80% of these properties in tier II and tier III cities.

Despite the positive growth, the sector experienced a marginal 4.5% decline in revenue per available room, or RevPAR compared to Q1 FY24, indicating a moderation in demand.

New Delhi: Despite a minor drop in revenue per available room, there was a surge in key signings, and opening of hotel properties in July-September. According to the latest edition of JLL’s Hotel Momentum India report, 34 hotels were inaugurated during this period, and 2,400 rooms were added to the organised hotel business. Notably, over 80% of these properties were in tier II and tier III cities.

Besides, 59 hotels comprising around 4,700 rooms were signed, out of which 12 hotels, or 23% of the inventory signed during this quarter, were conversions from other brands.

In Q2 FY23, 54 hotels were signed adding 4,300 rooms to the organised sector.

“Hotel development activity will continue to grow, in terms of hotel opening and signings. However, we anticipate this growth in average daily rate will level out over the next year owing to the dynamic geopolitical scenario that may impact demand to some extent," Jaideep Dang, managing director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, India, JLL, said.

Despite the positive growth, the sector experienced a marginal 4.5% decline in revenue per available room, or RevPAR compared to Q1 FY24, indicating a moderation in demand. This fall could be attributed to the seasonal shift in travel pattern during summer vacations and the onset of the monsoon season possibly affecting the occupancy rates.

RevPAR is a performance indicator used in the hospitality sector to measure financial performance of a hotel.

The hospitality sector continued its recovery in Q2, with 15.1% year-on-year growth in RevPAR, primarily driven by a significant increase in ADR, which was up 15.6% compared to a year ago owing to multiple international events held in key cities like the G20 summit.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai saw robust growth on the back sustained demand from corporate travel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
09 Nov 2023
