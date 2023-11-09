Hotel boom: 34 new properties opened, transactions soar in Q2
New Delhi: Despite a minor drop in revenue per available room, there was a surge in key signings, and opening of hotel properties in July-September. According to the latest edition of JLL’s Hotel Momentum India report, 34 hotels were inaugurated during this period, and 2,400 rooms were added to the organised hotel business. Notably, over 80% of these properties were in tier II and tier III cities.