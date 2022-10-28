Hotel demand to outstrip supply in next 5 years

“The demand for hotel rooms will outpace supply in the next five years. There is a shortage of supply of hotel rooms in India. We currently have about 150,000 branded hotel rooms. And with the projected upcoming supply of 35,000 rooms (which are being actively developed), just about 7,000 rooms are going to be added per year which is only a 4.5% growth in supply. Demand is certainly going to outpace this," said Achin Khanna, managing partner, strategic advisory for Hotelivate.