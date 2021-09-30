Hotel industry recovering faster than expected post second covid wave, says Icra

NEW DELHI: A new report has found that that the recovery for the hospitality industry is back on track, after having hit by the more devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. A study by Icra Ltd said that the industry has been witnessing a faster-than-expected growth which ramped up in the second quarter of FY22. Fewer restrictions, increasing pace of vaccination and pent-up demand, which resulted in revenge travel, has helped the sector bounce back, it said.

The industry is expected to clock at least 45-50% of its pre-covid revenues in FY22, rating agency Icra said.

It added that businesses are also likely to report operating profits this fiscal, aided by improved operating leverage and sustenance of some of the cost-optimisation measures undertaken in FY21. The situation, however, is evolving and is contingent on the efficacy of vaccines and avoiding the potential third Covid-19 wave.

Following Rs660 crore worth of equity raised by the industry in FY21, it has announced Rs3,300 crore of equity or fund-raising plans in FY2022. The ratings agency expects equity fund raising or asset monetisation to support capital structure improvement going forward.

Earlier this year, due to a partial lockdown as well as travel restrictions in many states in the months of April and May following a surge in covid infections, hotel companies reported a 56% sequential decline in revenues. Revenues will likely rise 85-90% sequentially during July-September.

Occupancies are improving too. Including numbers for August 2021, pan-India premium hotel occupancy stands at 44-46%, which means nearly half the hotel room inventory in India is occupied.

Vinutaa S, assistant vice president and sector head, Icra Ltd, said travel demand over the last few months has come from staycations, weddings, travel to driveable leisure destinations, and from special purpose groups. But going ahead, this will depend on the efficacy of vaccines. Also, given the likelihood of a third covid wave, the industry is currently cautiously optimistic.

Most markets reported over 50% occupancy in July and August. While Jaipur, Goa, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad displayed healthy occupancies, Bangalore and Pune lagged behind.

Moratorium and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) provided the much-needed financial support amid the pandemic. About 70% entities in Icra's hospitality portfolio availed moratorium during the first wave, though it was only 39% of rated debt.

