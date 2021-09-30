Hotel industry recovering faster than expected post second covid wave, says Icra

NEW DELHI: A new report has found that that the recovery for the hospitality industry is back on track, after having hit by the more devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. A study by Icra Ltd said that the industry has been witnessing a faster-than-expected growth which ramped up in the second quarter of FY22. Fewer restrictions, increasing pace of vaccination and pent-up demand, which resulted in revenge travel, has helped the sector bounce back, it said.