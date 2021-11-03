Hotel occupancies, average daily rates improve in September: HVS report

NEW DELHI: Occupancies and average daily rates in hotels across India have been inching towards normal, as per report by HVS Anarock, a hospitality consultancy firm.

On an India-wide average, there has been a 1-3% sequential increase in average daily rates in September, the report said, adding that average daily rate, or ADR, in September stood at ₹4,200- ₹4,400 per night in hotels across the country. ADR measures the effectiveness of room rate management. By the end of 2020, ADR had declined and was much lower at 14-17% compared to 2019.

India-wide revenue per available room (a performance measure calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate), however, remained low. While it was 9-11% higher in September, rates remained low between ₹2,268 and ₹2,464 nationwide. This had declined 53-57% to reach a dismally low reading of ₹1,500- ₹1,800 by the end of 2020.

The Indian hotel industry recorded its highest nation-wide occupancy rate since the onset of the pandemic between 54% and 56% in September.

The company in its report, Hotels & Hospitality Overview October 2021, said Chandigarh remained the market leader during the month in terms of occupancies. Some of the factors contributing to this have been a gradual resumption of corporate travel assisting in the recovery of hotel demand in cities like Bengaluru and Pune, which were previously underperforming.

An increased demand also assisted recovery of average daily rates across markets, with Goa leading the way with average daily rates touching pre-pandemic levels during the month.

India's domestic air traffic, too, has been steadily increasing, with September showing a 5.4% increase over August.

The report added that 42 new hotels were signed in Q3 of calendar year 2021, compared with 30 in theyear. About 26 new hotels with about 2,250 rooms opened this year across India in Q3 as opposed to 13 with about 1,300 rooms last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.