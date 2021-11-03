Hotel occupancies, average daily rates improve in September: HVS report

On an India-wide average, there has been a 1-3% sequential increase in average daily rates in September, the report said, adding that average daily rate, or ADR, in September stood at ₹4,200- ₹4,400 per night in hotels across the country. ADR measures the effectiveness of room rate management. By the end of 2020, ADR had declined and was much lower at 14-17% compared to 2019.