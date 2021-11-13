Chaudhuri was arrested on 1 November by the Rajasthan state police after a Jaisalmer court issued an arrest warrant on a petition by the borrower. According to a 2 November Times of India report, the complaint that led to his arrest claims Chaudhuri sold the property below market price to an asset reconstruction company whose board he later joined. He was released on bail on 9 November. Interestingly, Chaudhuri retired as SBI chairman in September 2013, six months before the soured loans were sold to the ARC for recovery.